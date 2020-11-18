Staying dry for the extended forecast

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60’s today will make for another gorgeous Fall afternoon.
TODAY.
High pressure across the area will continue to keep things cool and dry across our region. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s before falling into the lower 30’s overnight. Patchy frost is likely to form overnight.
TOMORROW.
More of the same is on the way for your Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the middle 60’s during the afternoon and in the upper 30’s overnight. Clear conditions will continue through Friday morning.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
High pressure will move to the Carolinas by Friday sending an easterly breeze our way. A few clouds and temperatures in the low 70’s will make for a great end to the work week. For the weekend, temperatures will run in the middle 70’s under a mostly sunny sky. A shower or two is possible Sunday, but that rain chance is very low at the moment.
