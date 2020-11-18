UPDATE (Wednesday, November 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/18/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 393,980 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1211 6524.43 39 106
Atkinson 504 6050.42 8 70
Bacon 657 5761.14 18 51
Baker 102 3273.43 6 21
Baldwin 2449 5512.29 68 177
Banks 664 3322.99 10 82
Barrow 2915 3374.51 56 291
Bartow 4156 3751.88 99 357
Ben Hill 912 5479.12 35 95
Berrien 523 2713.22 17 28
Bibb 7081 4653.96 215 929
Bleckley 538 4190.68 30 37
Brantley 505 2629.93 14 43
Brooks 562 3573.47 26 56
Bryan 1369 3497.97 16 100
Bulloch 3225 4058.29 34 150
Burke 965 4319.22 12 92
Butts 829 3293.08 45 60
Calhoun 271 4290.01 10 51
Camden 1597 2961.58 18 79
Candler 568 5241.3 26 46
Carroll 3796 3160.2 81 215
Catoosa 1809 2630.47 26 94
Charlton 673 5078.86 11 32
Chatham 10107 3459.22 199 879
Chattahoochee 1906 17731.88 1 15
Chattooga 1077 4348.7 30 77
Cherokee 8371 3139.71 110 577
Clarke 6343 4887.54 51 267
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9240 3031.12 190 752
Clinch 482 7241.59 13 35
Cobb 24558 3106.3 487 2099
Coffee 2472 5743.23 68 361
Colquitt 2210 4868.59 41 176
Columbia 5007 3156.38 71 219
Cook 694 3980.04 16 67
Coweta 3302 2172.35 65 159
Crawford 213 1741.9 6 28
Crisp 698 3131.59 26 90
Dade 448 2771.93 7 26
Dawson 1013 3748.94 11 94
Decatur 1379 5238.96 40 106
DeKalb 24162 3046.32 428 2511
Dodge 697 3419.18 30 57
Dooly 399 2977.61 18 59
Dougherty 3378 3757.3 197 686
Douglas 4610 3034.77 79 494
Early 591 5824.96 36 44
Echols 252 6349.21 2 10
Effingham 1997 3119.05 29 128
Elbert 855 4513.06 15 71
Emanuel 1265 5581.54 43 93
Evans 503 4706.65 7 47
Fannin 924 3510.64 30 82
Fayette 2415 2054.55 61 148
Floyd 4704 4707.95 69 381
Forsyth 5559 2201.52 57 404
Franklin 1081 4633.72 19 75
Fulton 34839 3169.54 653 2809
Gilmer 1147 3650.89 27 101
Glascock 59 1950.41 2 5
Glynn 4003 4652.11 108 334
Gordon 2852 4913.09 54 159
Grady 898 3659.33 27 104
Greene 614 3280.44 26 62
Gwinnett 34147 3516.16 476 3032
Habersham 2068 4515.28 76 252
Hall 11677 5658.86 189 1200
Hancock 441 5382.64 45 68
Haralson 806 2623.53 17 39
Harris 906 2610.05 27 97
Hart 668 2558.7 20 78
Heard 269 2174.62 7 18
Henry 7044 2936.64 125 323
Houston 4056 2582.8 101 414
Irwin 384 4070.82 12 41
Jackson 2852 3817.94 48 239
Jasper 265 1866.33 4 21
Jeff Davis 828 5466.07 27 76
Jefferson 916 5981.85 38 91
Jenkins 485 5655.32 33 69
Johnson 454 4699.31 27 67
Jones 709 2479.8 18 58
Lamar 490 2532.69 22 51
Lanier 330 3188.1 7 16
Laurens 2145 4535.27 104 188
Lee 777 2592.51 32 110
Liberty 1406 2271.26 28 123
Lincoln 265 3261.54 8 31
Long 296 1486.32 5 18
Lowndes 4888 4146.66 93 227
Lumpkin 1177 3482.04 19 112
Macon 277 2132.74 14 54
Madison 913 3025.48 12 73
Marion 214 2580.49 10 24
McDuffie 759 3514.38 19 81
McIntosh 337 2313.45 7 36
Meriwether 623 2963.84 19 84
Miller 344 5968.08 2 20
Mitchell 879 3985.31 47 156
Monroe 851 3069.21 59 93
Montgomery 383 4152.21 9 27
Morgan 565 2952.24 7 45
Murray 1450 3601.5 18 84
Muscogee 6683 3487.52 185 717
Newton 3180 2830.34 105 337
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15743 0 204 705
Oconee 954 2285.74 34 78
Oglethorpe 459 3011.81 13 49
Paulding 3655 2118.32 71 172
Peach 878 3207.31 27 109
Pickens 964 2875.04 13 74
Pierce 724 3704.27 26 87
Pike 425 2253.45 12 37
Polk 1912 4397.22 32 166
Pulaski 362 3323.24 24 40
Putnam 872 3984.46 28 76
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 513 3020.13 11 58
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 8895 4398.24 192 670
Rockdale 2381 2507.37 47 327
Schley 119 2255.92 2 17
Screven 463 3330.94 11 47
Seminole 450 5528.26 12 37
Spalding 1786 2584.29 68 222
Stephens 1391 5283.35 46 141
Stewart 568 9267.42 17 81
Sumter 991 3370.86 69 208
Talbot 198 3215.33 8 28
Taliaferro 33 2022.06 0 2
Tattnall 989 3892.02 19 71
Taylor 254 3191.76 13 35
Telfair 513 3279.21 25 49
Terrell 348 4110.07 32 74
Thomas 1690 3803.65 74 178
Tift 2112 5172.67 67 254
Toombs 1591 5896.31 59 122
Towns 519 4312.78 18 67
Treutlen 327 4788.4 13 33
Troup 3206 4553.07 115 353
Turner 358 4432.89 25 54
Twiggs 237 2930.99 14 57
Union 1010 3986.58 31 105
Unknown 2034 0 2 32
Upson 894 3402.21 71 101
Walker 2297 3299.81 50 109
Walton 2610 2724.03 75 246
Ware 1857 5179.48 70 211
Warren 179 3435.7 6 28
Washington 924 4551.28 16 52
Wayne 1341 4473.88 43 128
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 17 23
White 1146 3608.54 26 123
Whitfield 6826 6521.32 76 331
Wilcox 269 3060.3 26 53
Wilkes 349 3485.12 7 44
Wilkinson 401 4496.02 18 69
Worth 622 3088.07 35 105
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,323,649 (3,975,069 reported molecular tests; 348,580 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 393,980* (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,667 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,536 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

