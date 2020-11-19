36.8 F
Macon
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Dog of the week – Princess

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Princess is an 11 month old Chocolate lab mix. She's sweet, shy, and loves other dogs.

She's also in need of a forever home.

You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue in Macon. Anyone that goes to the shelter to adopt is required to wear a mask and gloves. 

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/

Amanda Corna
