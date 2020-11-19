Weekend warming trend starts Friday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
After a cold start in Middle Georgia today we warmed into the mid 60’s by the afternoon.
These cooler than normal temperatures are going to be short lived as we head into the weekend, with highs warming back into the 70’s.
Sunshine will be plentiful this weekend as well, but some clouds will hang around.
By Sunday clouds (and humidity) will begin increasing ahead of a cold front. Although this front will bring rain to parts of the south, it will dry out before it gets here.
We will see a small cool down behind this front and a short dry period on Tuesday.
Wednesday will bring yet another cold front to Middle Georgia.
This front will likely hold together and bring us our next chance of thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon/evening.
The cold front will push out by early Thursday morning, but we could see a few lingering showers behind the system.
If you are planning outdoor eating for Thanksgiving, temperatures should be staying pretty nice.