The Academy for Classical Education receives National Blue Ribbon Award

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Academy for Classical Education is one of eight schools in Georgia named as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awardee.

This is the first year the school is eligible for the award. Chairman of the Governing Board of ACE, Witt Gaither, says he didn’t expect to get the award.

“It represents roughly one quarter of one percent of the total schools in the nation public and private,” said Gaither, “So it’s a distinct honor for us to be receiving the award.”

The school celebrated with an outdoor ceremony that was limited to students, staff, and faculty.

Speakers during the ceremony noted the school’s curriculum is challenging, but the school is where teachers want to be.

A parent of a former student, who is now a staff member at the academy, tells us the education her son got at ACE is invaluable.

“He’s a proud alum of ACE,” said Nancy Kistler, “He’s doing well in college and succeeding because ACE prepared him for that life.”

The school has high expectations for its students.

“Children always rise to that expectation and they always succeed,” said Kistler.

That success is ultimately what earned the school the Blue Ribbon Award.