Dry air with seasonal temps settles in across Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Dry weather continues across the Deep South as we move through the middle days of November.
TODAY.
Our great stretch of weather will continue this afternoon as temperatures will warm into the upper 60’s under a sunny sky. A few high clouds will build in overnight as temperatures cool into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
TOMORROW.
More of the same is on the way as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures will be back in the 70’s for the first time in a few days. A mostly sunny sky is expected. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40’s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
Mostly sunny and mostly dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 70’s. We stay dry through Tuesday before a cold front swings through on Wednesday bringing scattered showers to the area.
