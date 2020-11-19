Macon family honors late daughter by helping to less fortune for holidays

|
In memory of Merrie Kaplan, parents Nancy and Michael Kaplan honored their daughter by helping those in need.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Macon couple lost their daughter last year and want to keep her memory alive while helping the less fortunate for the holidays.
The couple partnered with the United Way of Central Georgia to create the Merrie Christmas Project.
Z Beans Coffee made a special coffee blend and Macon Monogramming made special t-shirts to support the cause.
Together they are raising funds to provide gifts, holiday decorations, and food for those in need.
“Our daughter Merrie, our special-needs daughter was a true believer in the spirit of Christmas,” said Mike Kaplan, father of Merrier Kaplan. “And I know it’s a faith-based holiday but it’s always a spirit and joy that comes with this time of year no matter what religion you are.”
Last year the Merrie Christmas Project provided Christmas gifts to nearly 600 families.