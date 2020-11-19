Subaru ‘Share the Love’ campaign helps local charity

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Subaru of Macon is celebrating the season of giving by helping a local charity.

The dealership on Riverside drive began its ‘Share the Love’ campaign Thursday morning.

Daybreak is the lucky recipient of the campaign. It’s the fourth year they’ve been chosen.

From now until January 4th, for every car they sell, $250 will go to Daybreak.

They also received 80 blankets.

The Director of Daybreak says she’s grateful that Subaru is helping them in this way.