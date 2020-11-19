UPDATE (Thursday, November 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
16365
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 396,641 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 19. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1213 6535.21 39 106
Atkinson 506 6074.43 8 70
Bacon 658 5769.91 18 51
Baker 102 3273.43 6 21
Baldwin 2450 5514.54 68 177
Banks 682 3413.07 11 84
Barrow 2949 3413.87 56 293
Bartow 4183 3776.26 99 357
Ben Hill 916 5503.15 35 95
Berrien 526 2728.78 17 28
Bibb 7098 4665.13 215 929
Bleckley 538 4190.68 29 36
Brantley 514 2676.8 15 44
Brooks 564 3586.19 26 56
Bryan 1383 3533.74 16 100
Bulloch 3240 4077.16 35 150
Burke 968 4332.65 12 92
Butts 833 3308.97 45 60
Calhoun 270 4274.18 10 50
Camden 1619 3002.37 18 80
Candler 568 5241.3 26 46
Carroll 3825 3184.34 80 215
Catoosa 1830 2661.01 27 93
Charlton 677 5109.05 11 33
Chatham 10187 3486.6 200 883
Chattahoochee 1914 17806.31 1 15
Chattooga 1077 4348.7 30 76
Cherokee 8468 3176.09 112 579
Clarke 6377 4913.74 51 268
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9311 3054.41 189 753
Clinch 482 7241.59 13 36
Cobb 24751 3130.71 486 2102
Coffee 2488 5780.4 69 363
Colquitt 2209 4866.39 41 177
Columbia 5047 3181.6 71 221
Cook 702 4025.92 16 67
Coweta 3352 2205.25 66 159
Crawford 215 1758.26 6 28
Crisp 700 3140.56 26 90
Dade 452 2796.68 7 26
Dawson 1026 3797.05 11 95
Decatur 1382 5250.36 41 106
DeKalb 24361 3071.41 428 2515
Dodge 699 3428.99 34 59
Dooly 404 3014.93 18 59
Dougherty 3383 3762.86 198 686
Douglas 4635 3051.23 80 494
Early 594 5854.52 36 44
Echols 252 6349.21 2 10
Effingham 2009 3137.79 30 128
Elbert 864 4560.57 15 71
Emanuel 1267 5590.36 43 93
Evans 507 4744.08 7 47
Fannin 932 3541.03 30 82
Fayette 2442 2077.52 61 148
Floyd 4741 4744.99 70 380
Forsyth 5620 2225.68 60 412
Franklin 1097 4702.3 19 78
Fulton 35089 3192.29 653 2817
Gilmer 1158 3685.9 27 103
Glascock 61 2016.53 2 5
Glynn 4011 4661.41 108 335
Gordon 2871 4945.82 55 158
Grady 897 3655.26 27 104
Greene 620 3312.5 26 62
Gwinnett 34400 3542.21 478 3043
Habersham 2108 4602.62 77 253
Hall 11733 5686 189 1202
Hancock 449 5480.29 45 69
Haralson 816 2656.08 18 39
Harris 914 2633.1 27 97
Hart 678 2597 20 78
Heard 271 2190.78 7 18
Henry 7093 2957.07 125 323
Houston 4074 2594.26 101 414
Irwin 390 4134.42 11 40
Jackson 2878 3852.74 47 240
Jasper 266 1873.37 4 21
Jeff Davis 826 5452.87 27 76
Jefferson 925 6040.62 38 92
Jenkins 486 5666.98 34 69
Johnson 457 4730.36 27 68
Jones 712 2490.29 18 58
Lamar 497 2568.87 23 51
Lanier 330 3188.1 7 16
Laurens 2151 4547.95 106 188
Lee 781 2605.85 32 110
Liberty 1416 2287.41 28 123
Lincoln 266 3273.85 8 31
Long 299 1501.38 5 18
Lowndes 4921 4174.66 94 227
Lumpkin 1189 3517.54 19 113
Macon 280 2155.84 14 55
Madison 931 3085.13 13 74
Marion 214 2580.49 10 24
McDuffie 763 3532.9 19 83
McIntosh 337 2313.45 7 36
Meriwether 623 2963.84 19 84
Miller 343 5950.73 2 20
Mitchell 878 3980.78 47 156
Monroe 859 3098.06 59 93
Montgomery 384 4163.05 9 27
Morgan 567 2962.69 7 45
Murray 1487 3693.4 20 87
Muscogee 6714 3503.7 186 717
Newton 3200 2848.14 105 344
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15692 0 207 708
Oconee 959 2297.72 33 77
Oglethorpe 465 3051.18 13 49
Paulding 3715 2153.1 71 173
Peach 885 3232.88 27 109
Pickens 968 2886.97 13 74
Pierce 725 3709.39 26 87
Pike 430 2279.96 12 37
Polk 1920 4415.62 32 165
Pulaski 365 3350.78 24 40
Putnam 876 4002.74 28 76
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 523 3079.01 11 60
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 8975 4437.8 191 675
Rockdale 2404 2531.59 47 337
Schley 119 2255.92 2 17
Screven 463 3330.94 11 47
Seminole 451 5540.54 12 37
Spalding 1804 2610.33 69 222
Stephens 1395 5298.54 46 142
Stewart 568 9267.42 17 81
Sumter 993 3377.67 69 208
Talbot 198 3215.33 8 28
Taliaferro 33 2022.06 0 2
Tattnall 991 3899.89 19 71
Taylor 256 3216.89 13 35
Telfair 513 3279.21 25 50
Terrell 346 4086.45 32 74
Thomas 1690 3803.65 77 178
Tift 2129 5214.3 67 255
Toombs 1598 5922.25 59 122
Towns 520 4321.09 18 67
Treutlen 327 4788.4 13 33
Troup 3217 4568.69 115 354
Turner 360 4457.65 25 54
Twiggs 240 2968.09 14 59
Union 1014 4002.37 32 105
Unknown 1993 0 2 34
Upson 897 3413.63 71 101
Walker 2332 3350.09 49 109
Walton 2629 2743.86 75 246
Ware 1862 5193.43 69 211
Warren 180 3454.89 6 28
Washington 925 4556.2 17 52
Wayne 1346 4490.56 43 129
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 17 23
White 1175 3699.86 26 125
Whitfield 6926 6616.86 75 332
Wilcox 270 3071.67 26 53
Wilkes 354 3535.05 7 44
Wilkinson 402 4507.23 18 69
Worth 622 3088.07 35 106
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,360,746 (4,010,676 reported molecular tests; 350,070 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 396,641* (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,778 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,569 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleDog of the week – Princess
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!