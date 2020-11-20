BCSO: Two men shot on Pansy Avenue, one in critical condition

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Friday night.

It incident happened near the intersection of Pansy Avenue and Iris Street just after 8 p.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Pansy Avenue and Iris Street regarding a person shot. Deputies say when they arrived on scene the victims were driven to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Investigators say two men were shot on Pansy Avenue. A 25-year-old was hitonce in the left leg and the other 25-year-old was hit multiple times in the torso.

The victim who was shot in the leg, was treated and released. The other victim who was shot in the torso, is list in critical but stable condition at this time.

No one else was injured during the incident. There is no information on the suspect currently.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.