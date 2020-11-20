Escape Artists War Town owner looks to sell business

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The owner of Escape Artists War Town, Cara Heard, is selling her business because this year has been a tough one.
The business found a way to be successful, even with pandemic restrictions.
Heard independently owns Escape Artists and Lush Arts. She says while she loves running both businesses, she’s most passionate about running Lush Arts.
It would be a turnkey sale for the person who buys Escape Artists.
Heard says if a buyer doesn’t come through, she’ll have to close Escape Artists for good in mid-December. The lease ends in December.