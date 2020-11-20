Macon-Bibb Elections Supervisor comments on GA vote certification

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s been a busy election season for local election offices.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the election results Friday following a recount that ended earlier in the week.

The Macon-Bibb County Election Office is preparing for the runoff election in January.

The Elections Supervisor, Jeanetta Watson, tells us they’re also preparing for the possibility of a third recount if the President calls for it.

“We will make sure that the data and voter information from that election is kept available in the event that we have to go back to it to conduct a recount,” said Watson.

She urges people who want to vote absentee request their ballot as soon as possible.

Watson says waiting until the January 1 deadline could result in not getting the absentee ballot in time.

Only elderly and disabled people automatically get absentee ballots.

You have until December 7 to register for the runoff. If you turn 18 on January 5, you are eligible to register for that election.

Early voting starts December 14th.

