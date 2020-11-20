Grand Opera House hosts ‘Macon Masters’ to highlight local leaders

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Grand Opera House will host their second “Macon Masters” event Saturday night.
This time the topic is health with Dr. Patrice Walker, the chief medical officer for Navicent Health.
Dr. Walker took on the role in September 2019. She is the first African American and female in this role.
Her talk “Humanity, Healthcare, and Hope: Lessons Learned During 2020” will focus on what it means to be a healthcare leader during a pandemic and the future of healthcare in our community.
Event information
The event offers in person and virtual experiences. Tickets are still available if you would like to attend. Masks and social distancing are required if you attend in person.