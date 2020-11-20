Perry football to host Baldwin, looking for first region title since 1959

By
Montezz Allen
-
0
11
Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers are looking to capture their first region title since 1959 Friday night at Herb St. John Stadium.

The Panthers are playing in back-to-back region title games, but have come up short both times.

They’re 5-4 overall, but are 5-0 in region play.

They were bounced out of the first round of the playoffs by Baldwin two years ago.

The Braves, however, are trying to win their first region title since 2018. That’s the same year they knocked Perry out of the first round of the playoffs.

They’re coming off a 35-0 win over Spalding last week.

Baldwin’s playing a six-game region-only schedule this year. Its schedule reduced to five games after the Howard Huskies canceled a game back on October 30 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Braves are 4-0 heading into the contest.

“One thing about Perry, and this has been known for years is that they got great athletes and this group is no different,” said Baldwin head football coach Jesse Hicks. “They have a bunch of skilled kids and kids that can play in the trenches. This is going to be a very formidable opponent. Kevin has done a great job since he took over that program some year ago.”

PERRY’S FOOTBALL COACH SPEAKS 

“They have really good running backs,” said Perry head football coach Kevin Smith. “Offensive line is a nice size. They got good speed. The quarterback does a great job of managing the game, and he can be dangerous too when he needs to be, so they just got weapons all over the field and we’re going to try our best to contain them, play good football and see where it ends up at.”

Previous articleEscape Artists War Town owner looks to sell business
Next articleSpokesman: Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus
mm
Montezz Allen
https://41nbc.com
Montezz Allen joined 41NBC as a sports reporter in 2019. He was born and raised on the West Side of Detroit, Michigan, but spent seven years in Chicago, Illinois. While there, he worked as a Sports Anchor at NCTV17, a Sports/News Reporter at Urban Broadcast Media and an Assistant Producer at WBBM-AM Newsradio — the No. 1-ranked news radio station in Chicago. He also made frequent guest appearances on WCIU's "The Jam" and The D & Davis Sports Radio Show at "670 The Score." He graduated from Oakland University — located in Rochester, Mich. — where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2012 and then earned a Master of Arts from DePaul University in Chicago in 2014. He's the first person out of his immediate family to achieve the feat of earning a college degree — let alone two of them. He's extremely proud of that. Tezz has a strong love for the game of basketball. He played most of his life. It's his passion. He admits that he's a Kobe Bryant fan and believes the "Black Mamba" is the second greatest player of ALL TIME, hands down. In his spare time, Montezz loves to workout, travel, shop for the latest fashion and spend time with his family. Tezz is excited to be in Middle Georgia, and is looking to tell the best sports stories he possibly can. Don't hesitate to hit him up at mallen@41nbc.com.