Perry football to host Baldwin, looking for first region title since 1959

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers are looking to capture their first region title since 1959 Friday night at Herb St. John Stadium.
The Panthers are playing in back-to-back region title games, but have come up short both times.
They’re 5-4 overall, but are 5-0 in region play.
They were bounced out of the first round of the playoffs by Baldwin two years ago.
The Braves, however, are trying to win their first region title since 2018. That’s the same year they knocked Perry out of the first round of the playoffs.
They’re coming off a 35-0 win over Spalding last week.
Baldwin’s playing a six-game region-only schedule this year. Its schedule reduced to five games after the Howard Huskies canceled a game back on October 30 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Braves are 4-0 heading into the contest.
“One thing about Perry, and this has been known for years is that they got great athletes and this group is no different,” said Baldwin head football coach Jesse Hicks. “They have a bunch of skilled kids and kids that can play in the trenches. This is going to be a very formidable opponent. Kevin has done a great job since he took over that program some year ago.”
PERRY’S FOOTBALL COACH SPEAKS
“They have really good running backs,” said Perry head football coach Kevin Smith. “Offensive line is a nice size. They got good speed. The quarterback does a great job of managing the game, and he can be dangerous too when he needs to be, so they just got weapons all over the field and we’re going to try our best to contain them, play good football and see where it ends up at.”