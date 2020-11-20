Perry receives over $1M for housing improvements

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry received over one million dollars from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to address housing issues.
Two checks are displayed at Perry’s city planning and zoning building for over $1 million.
DCA distributed the money through two state programs:
- Georgia Community Block Grant
- Community Home Investment Program
Community development director Bryan Wood says all funding goes towards improving housing conditions.
“Several years ago we noticed, we realized that we have some really poor housing in certain areas in town,” Wood said.
Wood says the check for almost $750,000 will improve 13 homes in the Creekwood area along with water and sewer improvements.
“Creekwood Drive, Winchester Circle, and King Boulevard,” Wood said.
Wood says all selected homes are owner-occupied and had to pass qualifications. He also says no home-owner receives the money directly. However, a grant administrator will pay a contractor for what needs fixing on the home.
“Maybe exterior improvements like a roof, or improvement to siding and windows,” Wood said.
Wood says the remaining check from CHIP will help support public housing authorities by providing safe and affordable housing.
Lastly, Wood says for each selected homeowner must live there for at least 5 years after improvements. He says parts of Sandhill will also get improvements.