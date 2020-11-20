UPDATE (Friday, November 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 20, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 399,410 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 20. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1218 6562.15 39 106
Atkinson 511 6134.45 9 70
Bacon 659 5778.67 19 52
Baker 103 3305.52 6 21
Baldwin 2462 5541.55 68 177
Banks 685 3428.09 11 86
Barrow 2987 3457.86 56 294
Bartow 4217 3806.95 99 357
Ben Hill 920 5527.19 35 95
Berrien 537 2785.85 17 28
Bibb 7128 4684.85 217 934
Bleckley 538 4190.68 29 36
Brantley 515 2682.01 15 44
Brooks 564 3586.19 26 56
Bryan 1389 3549.07 16 100
Bulloch 3245 4083.46 35 150
Burke 975 4363.98 12 92
Butts 842 3344.72 45 60
Calhoun 268 4242.52 11 50
Camden 1631 3024.63 18 81
Candler 568 5241.3 26 46
Carroll 3886 3235.13 81 216
Catoosa 1862 2707.54 28 95
Charlton 680 5131.69 11 34
Chatham 10244 3506.11 200 884
Chattahoochee 1914 17806.31 1 15
Chattooga 1084 4376.97 31 76
Cherokee 8541 3203.47 111 582
Clarke 6402 4933 51 269
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9370 3073.76 192 754
Clinch 485 7286.66 13 36
Cobb 24957 3156.76 487 2108
Coffee 2504 5817.57 69 363
Colquitt 2205 4857.58 41 177
Columbia 5107 3219.42 71 221
Cook 714 4094.74 16 67
Coweta 3391 2230.91 66 162
Crawford 217 1774.62 6 28
Crisp 700 3140.56 26 90
Dade 462 2858.56 7 26
Dawson 1038 3841.46 11 96
Decatur 1377 5231.37 40 106
DeKalb 24588 3100.03 429 2524
Dodge 703 3448.61 34 59
Dooly 407 3037.31 18 59
Dougherty 3391 3771.76 198 686
Douglas 4683 3082.83 81 497
Early 592 5834.81 36 44
Echols 253 6374.4 2 10
Effingham 2018 3151.84 30 128
Elbert 866 4571.13 15 72
Emanuel 1268 5594.78 43 93
Evans 507 4744.08 7 47
Fannin 933 3544.83 29 82
Fayette 2481 2110.7 61 148
Floyd 4768 4772.01 71 382
Forsyth 5674 2247.07 60 415
Franklin 1103 4728.02 19 78
Fulton 35343 3215.39 654 2819
Gilmer 1155 3676.35 27 103
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4024 4676.51 108 335
Gordon 2892 4982 55 159
Grady 895 3647.11 27 105
Greene 623 3328.52 26 62
Gwinnett 34634 3566.31 479 3060
Habersham 2133 4657.21 77 254
Hall 11788 5712.65 190 1207
Hancock 454 5541.32 45 69
Haralson 821 2672.35 18 39
Harris 919 2647.5 27 97
Hart 680 2604.67 20 78
Heard 275 2223.12 7 18
Henry 7165 2987.08 126 326
Houston 4102 2612.09 102 417
Irwin 395 4187.43 11 40
Jackson 2921 3910.31 47 240
Jasper 267 1880.41 4 21
Jeff Davis 828 5466.07 27 76
Jefferson 931 6079.8 38 93
Jenkins 484 5643.66 34 69
Johnson 457 4730.36 27 68
Jones 717 2507.78 18 59
Lamar 503 2599.89 23 51
Lanier 332 3207.42 7 16
Laurens 2151 4547.95 107 188
Lee 786 2622.54 32 110
Liberty 1425 2301.95 28 123
Lincoln 269 3310.77 8 32
Long 300 1506.4 5 18
Lowndes 4945 4195.02 94 228
Lumpkin 1203 3558.96 19 113
Macon 280 2155.84 14 55
Madison 934 3095.07 13 74
Marion 213 2568.43 10 24
McDuffie 772 3574.57 19 83
McIntosh 344 2361.5 7 36
Meriwether 626 2978.12 19 85
Miller 343 5950.73 2 20
Mitchell 875 3967.17 47 157
Monroe 864 3116.1 59 93
Montgomery 384 4163.05 9 27
Morgan 568 2967.92 7 45
Murray 1513 3757.98 20 89
Muscogee 6733 3513.62 186 721
Newton 3212 2858.82 105 345
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15746 0 207 709
Oconee 966 2314.49 34 78
Oglethorpe 467 3064.3 13 49
Paulding 3760 2179.18 72 176
Peach 890 3251.14 27 109
Pickens 958 2857.14 13 75
Pierce 728 3724.74 26 87
Pike 437 2317.07 12 37
Polk 1925 4427.12 33 166
Pulaski 367 3369.14 24 40
Putnam 880 4021.02 28 77
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 527 3102.56 11 60
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 9052 4475.87 191 675
Rockdale 2419 2547.39 48 340
Schley 119 2255.92 2 17
Screven 464 3338.13 11 47
Seminole 454 5577.4 12 37
Spalding 1812 2621.91 69 223
Stephens 1413 5366.91 46 142
Stewart 568 9267.42 17 81
Sumter 998 3394.67 69 208
Talbot 198 3215.33 8 28
Taliaferro 33 2022.06 0 2
Tattnall 993 3907.76 19 71
Taylor 257 3229.45 13 35
Telfair 516 3298.39 25 51
Terrell 347 4098.26 32 76
Thomas 1693 3810.4 77 178
Tift 2145 5253.49 67 255
Toombs 1602 5937.07 59 122
Towns 523 4346.02 18 67
Treutlen 328 4803.05 13 33
Troup 3232 4590 115 355
Turner 362 4482.42 25 54
Twiggs 241 2980.46 14 59
Union 1022 4033.95 32 105
Unknown 2019 0 2 35
Upson 905 3444.08 71 102
Walker 2378 3416.18 49 110
Walton 2646 2761.6 75 246
Ware 1877 5235.27 70 212
Warren 184 3531.67 6 28
Washington 935 4605.46 17 53
Wayne 1351 4507.24 43 131
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 16 23
White 1191 3750.24 26 125
Whitfield 7024 6710.49 75 335
Wilcox 273 3105.8 26 53
Wilkes 355 3545.04 7 44
Wilkinson 402 4507.23 18 69
Worth 622 3088.07 35 105
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,395,079 (4,043,126 reported molecular tests; 351,953 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 399,410* (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,897 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,591 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, November 20, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

