UPDATE (Saturday, November 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 402,435 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1218 6562.15 38 105
Atkinson 512 6146.46 9 70
Bacon 661 5796.21 19 52
Baker 103 3305.52 6 21
Baldwin 2466 5550.55 68 177
Banks 697 3488.14 11 87
Barrow 3020 3496.06 56 295
Bartow 4253 3839.45 99 359
Ben Hill 920 5527.19 35 95
Berrien 549 2848.1 17 28
Bibb 7153 4701.28 217 937
Bleckley 543 4229.63 29 36
Brantley 521 2713.26 15 44
Brooks 565 3592.55 26 56
Bryan 1398 3572.07 16 100
Bulloch 3252 4092.26 35 151
Burke 977 4372.93 12 92
Butts 849 3372.53 45 60
Calhoun 269 4258.35 11 50
Camden 1660 3078.41 18 81
Candler 579 5342.81 26 46
Carroll 3921 3264.26 81 217
Catoosa 1876 2727.89 28 95
Charlton 679 5124.14 11 34
Chatham 10309 3528.35 200 888
Chattahoochee 1916 17824.91 1 15
Chattooga 1085 4381.01 31 76
Cherokee 8632 3237.6 111 584
Clarke 6440 4962.28 52 269
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9442 3097.38 192 754
Clinch 486 7301.68 13 36
Cobb 25178 3184.72 487 2115
Coffee 2524 5864.04 69 363
Colquitt 2206 4859.78 41 177
Columbia 5133 3235.81 71 223
Cook 720 4129.15 16 67
Coweta 3418 2248.67 67 164
Crawford 220 1799.15 6 28
Crisp 699 3136.08 26 90
Dade 465 2877.12 7 26
Dawson 1049 3882.17 11 96
Decatur 1380 5242.76 40 106
DeKalb 24799 3126.63 429 2538
Dodge 704 3453.52 36 61
Dooly 415 3097.01 18 59
Dougherty 3395 3776.21 198 686
Douglas 4713 3102.58 81 497
Early 598 5893.95 36 44
Echols 253 6374.4 2 10
Effingham 2030 3170.59 31 129
Elbert 874 4613.35 16 73
Emanuel 1268 5594.78 42 93
Evans 512 4790.87 7 47
Fannin 942 3579.03 29 82
Fayette 2508 2133.67 61 149
Floyd 4797 4801.03 71 386
Forsyth 5742 2274 60 418
Franklin 1111 4762.31 19 79
Fulton 35619 3240.5 656 2833
Gilmer 1161 3695.45 26 103
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4049 4705.57 108 336
Gordon 2920 5030.23 55 161
Grady 896 3651.18 27 105
Greene 624 3333.87 26 62
Gwinnett 34848 3588.34 484 3068
Habersham 2155 4705.24 77 255
Hall 11863 5749 191 1212
Hancock 454 5541.32 45 70
Haralson 837 2724.43 18 39
Harris 923 2659.02 27 97
Hart 687 2631.48 20 78
Heard 276 2231.2 7 18
Henry 7234 3015.85 126 328
Houston 4145 2639.47 104 419
Irwin 396 4198.03 11 42
Jackson 2956 3957.16 48 243
Jasper 268 1887.46 4 21
Jeff Davis 829 5472.67 28 76
Jefferson 935 6105.92 38 93
Jenkins 486 5666.98 34 69
Johnson 458 4740.71 27 68
Jones 722 2525.27 20 59
Lamar 512 2646.41 23 51
Lanier 332 3207.42 7 16
Laurens 2165 4577.55 107 188
Lee 791 2639.22 32 110
Liberty 1431 2311.64 28 124
Lincoln 269 3310.77 8 32
Long 303 1521.47 5 18
Lowndes 4994 4236.58 94 228
Lumpkin 1213 3588.55 19 114
Macon 283 2178.93 14 55
Madison 947 3138.15 13 74
Marion 214 2580.49 10 24
McDuffie 774 3583.83 19 83
McIntosh 345 2368.37 7 36
Meriwether 629 2992.39 19 85
Miller 344 5968.08 2 20
Mitchell 880 3989.84 47 157
Monroe 871 3141.34 59 94
Montgomery 385 4173.89 9 27
Morgan 568 2967.92 7 45
Murray 1560 3874.72 20 91
Muscogee 6748 3521.44 186 721
Newton 3241 2884.63 106 345
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15946 0 208 711
Oconee 974 2333.66 35 78
Oglethorpe 471 3090.55 13 49
Paulding 3795 2199.46 73 177
Peach 898 3280.37 27 110
Pickens 966 2881 13 75
Pierce 730 3734.97 26 87
Pike 445 2359.49 12 37
Polk 1935 4450.12 33 167
Pulaski 367 3369.14 24 40
Putnam 882 4030.16 30 77
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 534 3143.77 11 61
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 9108 4503.56 191 683
Rockdale 2440 2569.5 50 341
Schley 120 2274.88 2 17
Screven 467 3359.71 11 49
Seminole 458 5626.54 12 37
Spalding 1825 2640.72 69 223
Stephens 1422 5401.09 46 143
Stewart 571 9316.36 17 81
Sumter 998 3394.67 69 209
Talbot 198 3215.33 8 28
Taliaferro 33 2022.06 0 2
Tattnall 999 3931.37 19 71
Taylor 261 3279.72 13 35
Telfair 515 3292 25 51
Terrell 347 4098.26 32 76
Thomas 1700 3826.16 77 178
Tift 2158 5285.33 67 255
Toombs 1611 5970.43 60 122
Towns 524 4354.33 18 67
Treutlen 328 4803.05 13 33
Troup 3240 4601.36 116 355
Turner 362 4482.42 25 54
Twiggs 243 3005.19 14 59
Union 1025 4045.79 33 106
Unknown 2031 0 2 31
Upson 906 3447.88 71 102
Walker 2408 3459.27 49 111
Walton 2669 2785.61 75 247
Ware 1885 5257.58 71 212
Warren 184 3531.67 6 28
Washington 949 4674.42 18 54
Wayne 1359 4533.93 43 131
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 16 23
White 1218 3835.25 27 127
Whitfield 7133 6814.62 77 342
Wilcox 278 3162.68 26 53
Wilkes 358 3575 7 44
Wilkinson 404 4529.66 18 69
Worth 621 3083.11 35 105
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,440,549 (4,086,142 reported molecular tests; 354,407 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 402,435* (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 34,023 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,624 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
