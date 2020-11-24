BCSO: 2 killed in head-on crash on Sardis Church Road extension

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead after a two-car accident on the Sardis Church Road extension near Walden Road Tuesday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 6:30.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Anthony Bailey was traveling westbound on Sardis Church Road when it crossed over the median into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Camaro head-on.

Bailey and the driver of the Camaro, 58-year-old Tonya Crews, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. If you can help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

