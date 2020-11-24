Local law firm, cafeteria provides Thanksgiving Dinner

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Macon law firm is taking a break from the office to give back to families around for holidays.

Forrest B. Johnson & Associates along with S&S Cafeteria plan to give away 500 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Each year the law firm distributes turkey and ham gift certificates for needy families. This year, the firm added the food giveaway.

Managing attorney Leitra Maxwell says she and the team noticed a need for food — especially with the ongoing pandemic. She says there’s no registration, voucher, or ID needed.

“They can pull up but the person has to be present. And so if you have 4 people in your car then you can get 4 plates,” Maxwell said. “Unfortunately, we want to serve enough people, we want to make sure that the people that are picking up plates are actually going to get them and eat them. So load up your family members and come on down.”

Event information

The giveaway happens Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. or while food lasts. Maxwell says to look for the Forrest B. Johnson & Associates tent outside of the S&S Cafeteria on Bloomfield Village Drive.