Houston County Health Department providing free HIV testing

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2020 marks the 32 anniversary of World AIDS Day, a global health observation that offers an opportunity for people to show support for those living with HIV/AIDS and to remember those who fought against the disease.

The yearly day of recognition is important as it reminds the community, healthcare providers and organizations that there is still a need to increase awareness, combat stigma and improve education to continue fighting against HIV and AIDS.

In remembrance of the day, Houston County Health Department is providing free drive-thru HIV testing at the health department on Cohen Walker Drive from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition to HIV testing, staff will provide information about HIV and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which can help prevent the transmission of HIV. The first 20 people to get tested will also receive a $20 gift card. Everyone that gets tested at the event will be entered into a drawing to receive a $100 gift card.

To learn more about NCHD’s HIV testing, care and treatment services, please call your local health department or visit NCHD52.org/HIV.