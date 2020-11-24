Presidential election recount underway in Macon-Bibb

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Elections Office began the Presidential election recount.

Macon-Bibb Elections Supervisor, Jeanetta Watson, says the process began Tuesday afternoon at the Board of Elections main office on Pio Nono Avenue.

Watson says the recount will continue Wednesday, but stop Thursday and Friday to observe Thanksgiving.

The recount will then resume Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2. According to Watson, the process must be completed before or by midnight December2.

Unlike the audit that was completed by hand, the recount will be processed by machine.