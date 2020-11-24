Woman back in jail after pointing a gun at 2 boys

|
Listen to the content of this post:
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Peach County Sheriff’s Office rearrested a Byron woman after neighbors say she pulled out a gun on two children.
On Sunday, November 22, Ethan Hollis and Kalleb Barnes were riding their bikes around Autumn Cove Subdivision. The boys say they heard animal sounds coming from an empty lot in the neighborhood. When they got closer to the noises, a woman drove into the lot, got out of her car, and pointed a gun at both boys.
Ethan took off running immediately after seeing the gun. He ran towards his friend’s grandparents’ house for help, and to call the police.
Peach County deputies arrived and arrested 52-year-old, Patricia Mittuch-Compton, for aggravated assault. The county released her on bond the same evening but arrested her again on new charges Monday.
Investigators say after reviewing the body camera footage from the responding officer, and going over the statements from both boys, they decided to arrest Compton for a series of new felonies.
The new charges include two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of terroristic threats, and another aggravated assault charge.
The families of both boys seek justice and say Compton’s release came too early.
Kalleb’s mother, LaTonya Kennedy says both boys experienced trauma from this event.
“My son couldn’t sleep last night,” Kennedy said. “He didn’t go to bed until two in the morning. They’re both going to need counseling after this.”
Compton will make her first appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday, November 25.