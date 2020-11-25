Scattered storms possible Thanksgiving

Listen to the content of this post:

Rain has finally moved into Middle Georgia tonight with the worst of the storm activity staying well to our west.

This begins an active pattern for the area that will linger into the weekend .



Planning out Thanksgiving, morning will bring the best chance of rain for Macon, as the cold front pushes into the area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather is not likely. Highs during the day will be warming into the 60’s and 70’s with mostly cloudy skies sticking around.



Thursday evening will bring even more rain and storms to Middle Georgia, as temperatures stay relatively warm thanks to a stationary boundary.

Although showers will linger into Thursday night, Friday will bring a sunny day to Middle Georgia.



Friday night into Saturday will once again bring scattered showers to Middle Georgia with a few showers that will hang around through Saturday.

Storms are not expected and skies will stay cloudy.



Sunday is going to be our big rain day across the southeast.

An area of low pressure will push north from the Gulf of Mexico bringing the potential of heavy rain and maybe some storms.

To conclude our active week/weekend a big cool down will be pushing in for next week. This will finally clear things out for much of next week, but also bring some of the coldest air of the season.

Hope you have a great Thanksgiving!