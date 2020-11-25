Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging people to stay home due to the spread of covid-19. However, many Americans have decided to stick to their Thanksgiving travel plans.

According to AAA, if you do travel this week, you may not have to deal with a ton of holiday traffic.

“It sounds like travel may be down up to 10 to 15 percent,” said Kyle Collins with GDOT.

AAA Travel deems this the largest one-year decrease since the 2008 recession.

The company says this week will prove lighter when it comes to the number of travelers on the roads due to the pandemic.

Collins encourages those considering driving to remain mindful of speeding, distractions and buckling up.

“There were people going an access of 100 mph when you’re dealing with a speed limit of 60 or 65 in locations kinda back when we were in the lockdown and there were fewer cars on the road,” Collins said.

Despite the CDC recommending people not to travel for Thanksgiving, one Florida family says they’re willing to take that risk.

“We are staying away from people we don’t know,” Dave Anderson said. “We are wearing masks when we go out.”

The Andersons are traveling 11 hours from Naples Florida to Chattanooga Tennessee.

Anderson says when they reached the Georgia interstate, there were a lot of trucks on the roads. However, he says he is glad that they left Florida when they did.

“We wanted to get to Chattanooga by dinnertime so we knew we had to leave early,” Anderson said.

“We had very little traffic honestly and we were making a great time. And we have fun together,” said wife Kath Anderson.

The CDC recommends travelers be aware of local and state travel restrictions. This includes testing requirements and quarantine orders.

Collins urges motorists to be aware of the rules of roads in Georgia — such as no phones in hand while driving.

“Georgia is a hand-free state, July 1, 2018, that law was passed,” said Collins.

Collins says careless driving has led to almost 13-hundred motorist deaths in the state this year.