Byron woman accused of pointing gun at children makes first court appearance

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
43
Listen to the content of this post:

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A woman arrested for pointing a gun at two children made her first court appearance Wednesday.

On Sunday, two boys riding their bikes in Autumn Cove subdivision says they heard animal sounds coming from an empty lot in the neighborhood. The children decided to take a closer look. As they moved toward the wooded area, 52-year-old Patricia Mittuch-Compton approached them.

Compton drove up next to the boys, got out of her car, and pointed a gun at them.

Twelve-year-old Ethan Hollis says seeing a gun terrified him.

“The lady pulled up in the driveway and she came in really fast,” Hollis said. “She got out of the car and we got scared. I started running and then she said, ‘Freeze a**holes before I shoot’.”

Compton told deputies she believed the children trespassed onto her property.

Peach County deputies arrested Compton at the scene and charged her with aggravated assault. She posted bail later that evening.

Peach County Sheriff’s Office passed the case along to a new investigator once they noticed a conflict of interest with the first.

The new investigator identified several felonies committed in the situation and had Compton rearrested.

Patricia Mittuch-Compton charges

Compton’s charges include:

  • (2) felony counts of Cruelty to Children
  • (2) terroristic threat charges
  • and (2) aggravated assault charges

Judge Laurens Lee set Compton’s bond at $20,000. She cannot have contact with the children, their families, and she can no longer own a gun.

The grandfathers of both boys attended the bond hearing and say the outcome disappointed them.

Previous articleTrump won’t be at Giuliani election fight event
Next articlePicture of US economy worrisome as virus inflicts damage
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.