Byron woman accused of pointing gun at children makes first court appearance

|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A woman arrested for pointing a gun at two children made her first court appearance Wednesday.
On Sunday, two boys riding their bikes in Autumn Cove subdivision says they heard animal sounds coming from an empty lot in the neighborhood. The children decided to take a closer look. As they moved toward the wooded area, 52-year-old Patricia Mittuch-Compton approached them.
Compton drove up next to the boys, got out of her car, and pointed a gun at them.
Twelve-year-old Ethan Hollis says seeing a gun terrified him.
“The lady pulled up in the driveway and she came in really fast,” Hollis said. “She got out of the car and we got scared. I started running and then she said, ‘Freeze a**holes before I shoot’.”
Compton told deputies she believed the children trespassed onto her property.
Peach County deputies arrested Compton at the scene and charged her with aggravated assault. She posted bail later that evening.
Peach County Sheriff’s Office passed the case along to a new investigator once they noticed a conflict of interest with the first.
The new investigator identified several felonies committed in the situation and had Compton rearrested.
Patricia Mittuch-Compton charges
Compton’s charges include:
- (2) felony counts of Cruelty to Children
- (2) terroristic threat charges
- and (2) aggravated assault charges
Judge Laurens Lee set Compton’s bond at $20,000. She cannot have contact with the children, their families, and she can no longer own a gun.
The grandfathers of both boys attended the bond hearing and say the outcome disappointed them.