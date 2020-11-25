Dublin VA feeds veterans ahead of Thanksgiving

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center held a two-hour drive-thru to feed local veterans for Thanksgiving.
“This year with COVID-19 really kicking in and everything. We have a lot of veterans and their families are needy, and they need food,” said Gus Allbritton, a volunteer at the medical center.
Two local churches donated 100 boxes to the Dublin VA to distribute to its veterans.
Chief of Volunteer Services Keith Griffin says the food should last about 2 to 3 days.
“They have milk, eggs, meat, fruit, and vegetable products,” Griffin said.
Griffin says with the pandemic and loss of income for some, everyone can use a little help.
He says each box is for a veteran who lives off the medical center’s campus.
“A meal for one day or a couple of days can change their spirit,” said Griffin.
Volunteer Gus Allbritton says he has been volunteering at the medical center for close to 30 years.
“They come to a place where they are appreciated, welcomed, and understood,” said Allbritton.
Wednesday was the only day for the Thanksgiving drive-thru.