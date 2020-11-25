Macon-Bibb County Fire Department offers safety tips on frying turkey

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re planning on frying your turkey this Thanksgiving, Macon-Bibb County Fire Department wants to make sure you’re doing it safely.
The department did a frying demonstration Wednesday morning.
Turkey frying safety tips
- Keep fryer outside, at least 10 feet away from a building or structure and trees
- Do not keep fryer below powerlines
- If using a propane tank, keep it 2 feet away from the fryer
- Wear goggles and oven mitts when handling the turkey
- Thaw and dry turkey before going into the fryer
- Keep a grease-rated fire extinguisher nearby while you’re frying
- Keep the area free of pets and children
- Make sure to have a backup plan in place just in case it rains. Never operate fryer in the rain
Jeremy Webb, the fire safety educator with the department, says to call 911 if you have an emergency.
“We’re on duty 24 hours a day 7 days a week,” Webb said. “So never feel like any emergency is too small or too big to give us a call.”
Webb says the fire department receives a high number of calls related to incidents in the kitchen. He urges people not to leave food unattended while cooking.
Also, you should have a working smoke alarm in your house. Webb suggests replacing the batteries every six months and testing it once a month.