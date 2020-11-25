Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Riggins to retire

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fire Chief Marvin Riggins is retiring after 41 years with the Macon-Bibb Fire department. He has served as fire chief since 2008.

Chief Riggins says it’s time to change the chapter and that he’s truly grateful for the opportunities the department has afforded him.

He originally planned to retire last year but decided 2020 was a better option.

“Little did we know it would be a year which has been very different then what we’ve seen before,” Riggins said.

Even with the craziness of this year, he looks back on his time with the department fondly.

He hopes more young people will join the department because he says working in public safety is a great career.

“Coming here you’ll get the chance to see things, do things, effect things that really really make a difference,” said Riggins.

Thanks to his work in the department he realized his passion for teaching. He loves seeing the light bulb go off when a person understands a new concept.

Riggins says the fire department afforded him the opportunity to see people grow and mature.

The fire department teamed up with the Board of Education to help recruit high school seniors for the department.

Riggins says he thinks it will be a fantastic program for our community.

The mayor will name his replacement.

Assistant Fire Chief Edwards will take over once he officially retires on December 31.