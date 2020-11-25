Rain returns just in time for Thanksgiving plans

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Isolated showers will fall today and tomorrow before widespread rain moves in by the end of the weekend.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s. Showers will be hit or miss during the afternoon hours with increasing rain coverage as we head through the night. Overnight lows will only fall into the lower 60’s as we keep isolated downpours around.
TOMORROW.
Thanksgiving Day will be warm with isolated showers. Temperatures will run in the middle 70’s under a mostly cloudy sky. Clearing will take place later in the day as the cold front moves into and through our area.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Rain chances remain isolated through Sunday before a strong cold front moves in late Sunday and into Monday. This system will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Behind this is a big cool down. High temperatures on Tuesday of next week look to top out in the lower 50’s.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).