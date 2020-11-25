UPDATE (Wednesday, November 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m ET on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  411,002 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1224 6594.47 38 105
Atkinson 519 6230.49 9 70
Bacon 662 5804.98 19 52
Baker 103 3305.52 6 21
Baldwin 2488 5600.07 69 180
Banks 722 3613.25 11 89
Barrow 3105 3594.46 56 300
Bartow 4369 3944.17 99 361
Ben Hill 926 5563.23 35 95
Berrien 567 2941.48 17 28
Bibb 7222 4746.63 217 945
Bleckley 545 4245.21 29 36
Brantley 533 2775.75 17 45
Brooks 572 3637.06 26 56
Bryan 1419 3625.73 16 101
Bulloch 3283 4131.27 35 151
Burke 987 4417.69 12 93
Butts 863 3428.14 45 62
Calhoun 270 4274.18 11 50
Camden 1711 3172.98 18 84
Candler 580 5352.03 26 46
Carroll 4009 3337.52 82 224
Catoosa 1972 2867.49 29 97
Charlton 687 5184.51 11 34
Chatham 10448 3575.93 202 894
Chattahoochee 1951 18150.53 1 16
Chattooga 1107 4469.84 31 76
Cherokee 8900 3338.12 111 594
Clarke 6549 5046.27 54 271
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9621 3156.1 194 759
Clinch 489 7346.75 13 36
Cobb 25791 3262.26 492 2139
Coffee 2560 5947.68 71 364
Colquitt 2200 4846.56 41 177
Columbia 5235 3300.11 71 225
Cook 747 4283.99 16 67
Coweta 3508 2307.88 67 171
Crawford 220 1799.15 6 28
Crisp 711 3189.91 26 91
Dade 488 3019.43 7 27
Dawson 1088 4026.5 11 98
Decatur 1379 5238.96 41 106
DeKalb 25374 3199.13 432 2568
Dodge 710 3482.95 37 62
Dooly 421 3141.79 18 59
Dougherty 3412 3795.12 198 688
Douglas 4870 3205.93 82 500
Early 609 6002.37 36 45
Echols 256 6449.99 2 10
Effingham 2060 3217.44 32 129
Elbert 895 4724.2 18 77
Emanuel 1272 5612.42 42 94
Evans 519 4856.37 8 47
Fannin 967 3674.01 30 83
Fayette 2575 2190.67 60 149
Floyd 4924 4928.14 73 392
Forsyth 5952 2357.16 61 425
Franklin 1139 4882.34 19 81
Fulton 36563 3326.39 658 2857
Gilmer 1183 3765.48 29 104
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4095 4759.03 111 345
Gordon 3016 5195.61 53 163
Grady 907 3696.01 27 105
Greene 633 3381.95 26 62
Gwinnett 35671 3673.09 487 3102
Habersham 2235 4879.91 80 259
Hall 12122 5874.51 191 1231
Hancock 474 5785.43 46 71
Haralson 860 2799.3 19 40
Harris 938 2702.24 28 98
Hart 702 2688.93 20 79
Heard 281 2271.62 7 18
Henry 7403 3086.31 128 335
Houston 4212 2682.14 104 419
Irwin 404 4282.84 11 42
Jackson 3040 4069.61 51 252
Jasper 274 1929.71 4 22
Jeff Davis 832 5492.47 28 76
Jefferson 942 6151.64 38 94
Jenkins 486 5666.98 34 69
Johnson 462 4782.11 27 69
Jones 732 2560.25 20 60
Lamar 536 2770.46 23 51
Lanier 334 3226.74 7 16
Laurens 2189 4628.3 107 194
Lee 808 2695.94 32 110
Liberty 1459 2356.88 29 126
Lincoln 278 3421.54 8 32
Long 307 1541.55 5 18
Lowndes 5115 4339.23 94 230
Lumpkin 1240 3668.42 19 116
Macon 286 2202.03 14 55
Madison 979 3244.19 13 74
Marion 219 2640.78 10 24
McDuffie 781 3616.24 20 85
McIntosh 353 2423.29 8 37
Meriwether 630 2997.15 19 85
Miller 345 5985.43 2 20
Mitchell 888 4026.12 48 158
Monroe 888 3202.65 59 95
Montgomery 389 4217.26 9 27
Morgan 577 3014.94 7 45
Murray 1677 4165.32 22 96
Muscogee 6839 3568.93 186 723
Newton 3323 2957.62 106 346
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16063 0 208 725
Oconee 997 2388.77 35 79
Oglethorpe 485 3182.41 13 49
Paulding 3927 2275.97 74 177
Peach 918 3353.42 27 112
Pickens 993 2961.53 13 75
Pierce 734 3755.44 26 88
Pike 457 2423.12 12 37
Polk 1969 4528.31 32 166
Pulaski 370 3396.68 24 40
Putnam 893 4080.42 30 77
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 557 3279.17 11 65
Randolph 346 5122.89 30 60
Richmond 9265 4581.19 195 691
Rockdale 2504 2636.9 50 349
Schley 120 2274.88 2 17
Screven 468 3366.91 11 49
Seminole 470 5773.96 12 38
Spalding 1870 2705.83 71 224
Stephens 1456 5530.23 45 146
Stewart 573 9349 17 81
Sumter 1015 3452.5 69 210
Talbot 200 3247.81 8 28
Taliaferro 35 2144.61 0 2
Tattnall 1006 3958.92 19 72
Taylor 268 3367.68 13 35
Telfair 517 3304.78 25 51
Terrell 349 4121.88 32 76
Thomas 1718 3866.67 77 178
Tift 2211 5415.14 67 258
Toombs 1628 6033.43 60 125
Towns 541 4495.6 20 67
Treutlen 328 4803.05 13 33
Troup 3267 4639.7 116 357
Turner 368 4556.71 25 54
Twiggs 246 3042.3 14 57
Union 1048 4136.57 34 110
Unknown 2025 0 1 32
Upson 922 3508.77 71 103
Walker 2490 3577.07 49 115
Walton 2753 2873.28 75 255
Ware 1897 5291.05 70 213
Warren 185 3550.86 6 29
Washington 962 4738.45 19 54
Wayne 1434 4784.15 44 136
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 23
White 1258 3961.21 27 131
Whitfield 7379 7049.64 81 348
Wilcox 284 3230.94 25 56
Wilkes 360 3594.97 7 44
Wilkinson 408 4574.5 18 72
Worth 625 3102.97 35 105
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,531,647 (4,195,929 reported molecular tests; 358,749 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 411,002* (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 34,413 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,694 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

