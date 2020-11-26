Man shot after a fight breaks out in a bar’s parking lot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is recovering in a Macon hospital after being shot in a bar’s parking lot Wednesday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, several people got into a fight outside of Billy’s Club House at 1580 Forest Hill Road at 11:45 p.m. Deputies say during the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots. A man was hit and was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health.
Deputies say they’re not sure about the man’s condition. They also do not have have any information about a suspect at this time.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
