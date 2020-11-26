Daybreak Segment: Appetizers and dessert for your Thanksgiving celebration

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deciding what to make your guests for Thanksgiving can be a daunting task.
Scottie Johnson, a private chef from Houston County and winner of the Georgia Seafood festival, has a few ideas. He invited 41NBC into his kitchen to teach us how to make cornbread crab stuffed butterflied barbecue shrimp as an appetizer and cherries jubilee for dessert.
Click on the video to see how to make the dishes.
Cornbread Crab Stuffed Butterflied Barbecue Shrimp
Ingredients:
12-14 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
6 ounces special crab meat
1/4 cup mayo
1/2 tsp sugar
1/2 tsp old bay
1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning
1/2 tsp lemon pepper
1 tsp finely chopped parsley
1 large egg lightly beaten.
1/4 cup cornbread crumbs
1/4 cup bourbon BBQ sauce
Instructions:
Preheat Oven 400.
Mix mayo, egg, sugar, seasonings, peppers, cornbread crumbs, and parsley together and mix well. Gently mix crab meat until incorporated.
Set aside in refrigerator and allow to set.
Meanwhile, butterfly the shrimp. Peel shrimp, leaving tail section on. Make a deep cut along the top of each shrimp (try not to cut all the way through); remove the vein. Open and place shrimp flat on dish, rub with BBQ sauce and season with salt and pepper.
Remove stuffing mixture from refrigerator and place a spoonful on top of each shrimp, top with bread crumbs. Place on lined baking sheet and bake for 10-12 min or until shrimp is pink and stuffing golden brown. Remove and garnish with more chopped parsley and lemon wedge.
Cherries Jubilee
Ingredients:
1 pint vanilla ice cream
1 pound fresh, ripe sweet dark cherries, pitted or frozen
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 lemon
1/3 cup coconut rum
1/3 cup grand Marnier
Instructions:
Scoop the ice cream into 4 glasses and place in the freezer until ready to serve.
Put the cherries, sugar and cinnamon in a large skillet. With a peeler make a couple strips of zest from the lemon and add to the cherries. Squeeze the juice of half the lemon over the top. Stir to combine evenly. Cover and cook over medium-low heat until the sugar dissolves, about 4 minutes. Uncover and cook over medium-high until cherries are juicy, about 5 minutes more.
Now to flambé the alcohol: If cooking over a gas flame, pull the pan off the heat and add the rum. Ignite the alcohol with a long match. Swirl the pan slightly until the flames subside, about 30 seconds.
Spoon the sauce over prepared ice cream. Serve immediately.