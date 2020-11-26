5K’s turning toward virtual options during pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you’re looking for a 5K to run during the holiday season, your options might be more flexible because of restrictions set by the pandemic.

Many 5K’s are making the switch to virtual events, including the Reindeer Run. It’s held on a Saturday in December, but this year you have from December 4 to December 6 to run your 3.1 miles.

Kathy Tolbert — the Vice President of Development for the Navicent Foundation — says that with the pandemic still going on, they didn’t feel right holding an in-person event this year.

“As a hospital, our message is to stay home, social distance, and wash your hands,” Tolbert said. “We knew we couldn’t bring 800 to 900 runners to run when we know what’s going on in our country.”

They hope people will still participate without an in-person event.

The money raised goes toward The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

How to participate

To participate in the race, download the app called Race Joy

During the race weekend, press “start” when ready to run the 5K

when ready to run the 5K Once done you press “stop” and the system will upload your time to the website.

You can find more information on how to sign up here.