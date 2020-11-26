Deputies investigating Thanksgiving morning robbery at Macon store

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man who robbed a jewelry store Thanksgiving morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was playing on a gaming machine at Young’s Jewelry on Northside Drive around 5:00 Thursday morning.
Deputies say when he ran out of money, he threatened the clerk and demanded cash from her. Once he got the money he ran from the store.
According to deputies, he last seen wearing a black t-shirt and hoodie with Army fatigue print pants.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.