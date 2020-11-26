Friday brings sunshine and warm temps

|
After a rainy start, Thanksgiving actually turned out pretty nice for most of us in Middle Georgia.
Highs warmed into the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine by late this afternoon.
Friday will bring another nice day, with clearing skies and highs in the 70’s. Rain should stay away through the day on Friday.
Overnight Friday and into early Saturday we will see an area of low pressure push quickly east into Middle Georgia.
This will bring a chance for some showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two to start the day on Saturday.
By Saturday afternoon, rain should move out, but mostly cloudy skies will likely stick around.
Sunday brings our big rain event as another low pressure system pushes north from the Gulf of Mexico.
Thunderstorms will be possible, but the main threat will be heavy rain Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
Rain totals between now and the start of next week will likely be around 1-2″, but a few spots could see even higher rain totals with isolated strong storms.
Once the rain moves out next week, cold air will move in.
Lows for next week will be falling well below freezing, so you might want to prep anything outdoors that could be impacted by our first hard freeze.
Although next week will be cold, we will be getting a nice break from the rain for at least a few days.
Enjoy it, because models are suggesting another front on the way next Friday.