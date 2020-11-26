Macon law firm, S&S Cafeteria host drive-thru Thanksgiving meal distribution

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon law firm, Forrest B. Johnson & Associates and staff from S & S cafe joined hearts to give back this Thanksgiving.
The group gave out 500 meals within two-hours to those in need.
A merry go round of cars filled the Bloomfield Village Drive parking lot. Each person received a Thanksgiving meal.
The law firm and S&S Cafeteria staff set out on a mission to give.
“The Macon community has supported us for ten plus years now and without the support of the Macon community we wouldn’t have the ability to provide for our families so we are just thankful and we want to plant those seeds back into the community,” said Demetrius Padgett, a trial attorney.
Managing attorney Leitra Maxwell says her boss Forrest Johnson is naturally kind-hearted. She says each year during the holidays, Mr. Johnson makes it his mission to do something for the Bibb community.
“Mr. Johnson just wanted to give back,” Maxwell said. “When you have the ability to do more, you should do more.”
Padgett said, “If we were able to impact one person today that was hungry. Someone that needed this meal then it was a success.”
S&S Cafeteria donated the food.
Mr. Johnson could not attend Thursday’s event but wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.