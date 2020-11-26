Rescue Mission gives meals, blankets to those in need on Thanksgiving

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia handed out meals, coats, blankets, and hygiene packs to people in need on Thanksgiving.
The event took place at Carolyn Clayton Park.
They handed out hundreds of meals to people who live in the park or the surrounding areas.
People also had the option to drive through and pick up their meals.
The Rescue Mission Development Director Karen Kinsler says they’ve seen an increase in the number of people since the start of the pandemic.
She also expressed what it means to her to help people in need.
“It’s just the opportunity to get out there and be the hands and feet of the lord and share our blessings with people that don’t have as much,” Kinsler said.
How to donate to the Rescue Mission
To donate to the mission or volunteer you can go to their website rescuemissionga.org for more information.