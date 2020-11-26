UPDATE (Thursday, November 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 26, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  413,909 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 26. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1230 6626.8 38 106
Atkinson 521 6254.5 9 71
Bacon 663 5813.75 19 52
Baker 105 3369.7 6 21
Baldwin 2496 5618.08 69 181
Banks 739 3698.33 11 89
Barrow 3131 3624.56 56 303
Bartow 4398 3970.35 99 362
Ben Hill 935 5617.3 35 95
Berrien 574 2977.8 17 28
Bibb 7258 4770.29 217 945
Bleckley 545 4245.21 30 36
Brantley 536 2791.38 17 45
Brooks 585 3719.72 26 56
Bryan 1432 3658.94 16 101
Bulloch 3288 4137.57 35 151
Burke 992 4440.07 12 94
Butts 868 3448 45 62
Calhoun 270 4274.18 11 50
Camden 1729 3206.36 18 84
Candler 580 5352.03 26 46
Carroll 4039 3362.5 82 224
Catoosa 1997 2903.84 29 98
Charlton 688 5192.06 11 34
Chatham 10527 3602.97 202 898
Chattahoochee 1951 18150.53 1 16
Chattooga 1116 4506.18 31 76
Cherokee 8973 3365.5 111 597
Clarke 6594 5080.95 54 274
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9678 3174.8 194 762
Clinch 489 7346.75 13 36
Cobb 25950 3282.37 492 2149
Coffee 2586 6008.09 72 377
Colquitt 2203 4853.17 41 177
Columbia 5280 3328.48 71 225
Cook 755 4329.87 16 67
Coweta 3550 2335.51 68 175
Crawford 221 1807.33 6 28
Crisp 716 3212.35 26 91
Dade 491 3037.99 7 27
Dawson 1102 4078.31 11 100
Decatur 1380 5242.76 41 106
DeKalb 25559 3222.45 434 2584
Dodge 711 3487.86 37 62
Dooly 423 3156.72 18 59
Dougherty 3417 3800.68 198 689
Douglas 4888 3217.78 82 505
Early 612 6031.93 36 45
Echols 258 6500.38 2 10
Effingham 2070 3233.06 32 129
Elbert 915 4829.77 18 78
Emanuel 1276 5630.07 43 94
Evans 520 4865.72 8 47
Fannin 974 3700.61 30 83
Fayette 2605 2216.19 60 150
Floyd 4975 4979.18 76 396
Forsyth 6023 2385.28 61 427
Franklin 1156 4955.21 19 85
Fulton 36793 3347.31 661 2867
Gilmer 1196 3806.86 29 105
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4118 4785.76 110 344
Gordon 3034 5226.62 54 164
Grady 909 3704.16 27 107
Greene 638 3408.67 26 63
Gwinnett 35955 3702.33 488 3111
Habersham 2257 4927.95 80 260
Hall 12205 5914.74 191 1239
Hancock 475 5797.63 46 71
Haralson 867 2822.08 20 41
Harris 947 2728.16 28 98
Hart 711 2723.41 20 79
Heard 283 2287.79 7 19
Henry 7483 3119.66 128 336
Houston 4247 2704.42 104 420
Irwin 409 4335.84 11 42
Jackson 3074 4115.13 51 253
Jasper 274 1929.71 4 22
Jeff Davis 833 5499.08 28 76
Jefferson 943 6158.17 38 94
Jenkins 486 5666.98 34 69
Johnson 464 4802.82 28 69
Jones 734 2567.24 20 60
Lamar 539 2785.96 23 51
Lanier 337 3255.72 7 16
Laurens 2203 4657.9 107 195
Lee 810 2702.61 32 110
Liberty 1463 2363.34 29 126
Lincoln 278 3421.54 8 32
Long 309 1551.59 5 18
Lowndes 5140 4360.44 94 230
Lumpkin 1255 3712.8 19 120
Macon 291 2240.53 14 56
Madison 989 3277.33 13 74
Marion 219 2640.78 10 24
McDuffie 784 3630.13 20 85
McIntosh 357 2450.74 8 37
Meriwether 633 3011.42 19 85
Miller 346 6002.78 2 20
Mitchell 889 4030.65 48 158
Monroe 891 3213.47 59 97
Montgomery 390 4228.1 9 27
Morgan 581 3035.84 7 47
Murray 1705 4234.87 23 99
Muscogee 6865 3582.5 185 726
Newton 3342 2974.53 106 346
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16174 0 210 729
Oconee 1004 2405.54 35 79
Oglethorpe 491 3221.78 13 49
Paulding 3958 2293.93 74 178
Peach 928 3389.95 28 112
Pickens 1003 2991.35 13 76
Pierce 737 3770.79 26 88
Pike 459 2433.72 12 38
Polk 1981 4555.91 33 166
Pulaski 373 3424.22 24 40
Putnam 895 4089.56 30 76
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 567 3338.04 11 67
Randolph 346 5122.89 30 60
Richmond 9325 4610.86 195 696
Rockdale 2523 2656.91 52 351
Schley 122 2312.8 2 17
Screven 468 3366.91 11 49
Seminole 472 5798.53 12 38
Spalding 1888 2731.88 71 224
Stephens 1471 5587.21 45 147
Stewart 573 9349 17 81
Sumter 1017 3459.3 69 210
Talbot 200 3247.81 8 28
Taliaferro 36 2205.88 0 2
Tattnall 1011 3978.59 19 73
Taylor 271 3405.38 13 35
Telfair 517 3304.78 25 51
Terrell 350 4133.7 32 76
Thomas 1726 3884.68 77 178
Tift 2235 5473.92 67 259
Toombs 1634 6055.66 60 125
Towns 541 4495.6 20 67
Treutlen 329 4817.69 13 33
Troup 3278 4655.32 117 360
Turner 371 4593.86 24 54
Twiggs 247 3054.66 14 57
Union 1051 4148.41 34 110
Unknown 2055 0 1 32
Upson 923 3512.58 71 105
Walker 2521 3621.61 49 116
Walton 2784 2905.63 75 255
Ware 1902 5305 70 213
Warren 186 3570.06 6 29
Washington 969 4772.93 20 56
Wayne 1438 4797.49 43 138
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 372 4703.5 18 23
White 1275 4014.74 27 133
Whitfield 7452 7119.38 82 354
Wilcox 286 3253.7 25 56
Wilkes 361 3604.95 7 44
Wilkinson 411 4608.14 18 72
Worth 630 3127.79 35 105
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,586,509 (4,226,691 reported molecular tests; 359,818 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 413,909* (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 34,587 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,716 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 26, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

