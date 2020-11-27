BCSO shares tips on staying safe while holiday shopping

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Shoppers were out and about Friday morning, getting the best deals Black Friday had to offer.

We spoke with several shoppers about what deals they got. Deo Oliver shopped for his grandchildren.

“I’m not going to tell what I’ve gotten them because Santa Claus will get in trouble but I’ve got them stuff at Walmart and I’ve gone to best buy and gotten some electronics,” said Oliver.

Dexter Howard was out shopping too, he said he got some good deals at Walmart.

“I got some movies, a pair of sneakers, okay and then I got some cornflakes,” said Howard.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure the items you buy are safe.

Tips on staying safe this holiday season:

Lock your car doors

Keep items out of clear view or lock them in the truck

Shop in pairs

Park in a well lit area

Check around your car when you’re leaving a store

Don’t carry too many items at once, leaving you defenseless to a criminal

If you have a purse keep it on you at all times, don’t leave it unattended

Follow your intuition, if something doesn’t seem right it’s probably not right

Make your home have the appearance of someone always being there

Lock your doors and windows when you’re home

Have a neighbor or trusted friend keep an eye on your house if you’re not home

If you won’t be home when a package is being delivered have a trusted person pick it up for you

Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shares tips to stay safe, and says anyone can become a victim of a crime.

“Be aware of the fact that the potential exists for some kind of criminal act to occur and you could become a victim so do everything in your power to reduce your chances of becoming a victim,” said Wolfe.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds people we are still in a pandemic. When you’re out shopping, continue to social distance and wear a mask.