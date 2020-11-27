BCSO shares tips on staying safe while holiday shopping

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Shoppers were out and about Friday morning, getting the best deals Black Friday had to offer.
We spoke with several shoppers about what deals they got. Deo Oliver shopped for his grandchildren.
“I’m not going to tell what I’ve gotten them because Santa Claus will get in trouble but I’ve got them stuff at Walmart and I’ve gone to best buy and gotten some electronics,” said Oliver.
Dexter Howard was out shopping too, he said he got some good deals at Walmart.
“I got some movies, a pair of sneakers, okay and then I got some cornflakes,” said Howard.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure the items you buy are safe.
Tips on staying safe this holiday season:
- Lock your car doors
- Keep items out of clear view or lock them in the truck
- Shop in pairs
- Park in a well lit area
- Check around your car when you’re leaving a store
- Don’t carry too many items at once, leaving you defenseless to a criminal
- If you have a purse keep it on you at all times, don’t leave it unattended
- Follow your intuition, if something doesn’t seem right it’s probably not right
- Make your home have the appearance of someone always being there
- Lock your doors and windows when you’re home
- Have a neighbor or trusted friend keep an eye on your house if you’re not home
- If you won’t be home when a package is being delivered have a trusted person pick it up for you
Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shares tips to stay safe, and says anyone can become a victim of a crime.
“Be aware of the fact that the potential exists for some kind of criminal act to occur and you could become a victim so do everything in your power to reduce your chances of becoming a victim,” said Wolfe.
The Sheriff’s Office also reminds people we are still in a pandemic. When you’re out shopping, continue to social distance and wear a mask.