Bibb County Sheriff suspends alcohol sales at Thirsty Turtle

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis supended all alcohol sales at The Thirsty Turtle Friday night.

Sheriff Davis says the suspension is due to the drive-by shooting that left one woman dead and seven others injured.

The suspension could last up to 90 days.

Below is the letter sent to the 41NBC Newsroom by Sheriff Davis about his decision:

Current and incoming county elected officials issue the following statement:

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of last night’s mass shooting in downtown Macon and their families. Under section 4-402(c-g) of the Macon-Bibb County Code of Ordinances, we understand that this is under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and that our current code of ordinances gives the Sheriff the authority to immediately revoke the alcohol license of the bar where the incident allegedly took place if any criminal activity occurred in or around the premises leading up to the incident. We strongly urge the Sheriff to use this authority should there be criminal findings in the investigation of the incident.

As Mayor and Commissioners, both current and incoming, the public safety and well-being of Macon-Bibb citizens is our most important charge, and to that end, we will work in unison to explore all legal avenues to curb violence and protect our neighbors; nothing is off the table.

Here is a list of the elected officials who made the collective comments:

Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman

Commissioner Virgil Watkins

Commissioner Joe Allen

Commissioner Mallory Jones

Commissioner Valerie Wynn

Commissioner Scotty Shepherd

Mayor Elect Lester Miller

Commissioner Elect Paul Bronson

Commissioner Elect Seth Clark

Commissioner Elect Bill Howell

Commissioner Elect Raymond Wilder