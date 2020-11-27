Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General on Jeffersonville Road

Deputies say the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man who used a gun to rob a Dollar General in Macon.

According to deputies, a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, hat and blue face covering, entered the store at 4471 Jeffersonville Road around 8:00 Friday morning.

Deputies say he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. Once he got the cash he left the area.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this armed robbery can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

