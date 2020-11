Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Six people were injured during a drive by shooting in downtown Macon.

One female victim was pronounced dead, while another undergoes emergency surgery for life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at Cherry and Third streets, near the Thirsty Turtle nightclub.

County Coroner Leon Jones says that this makes the 8th homicide he’s seen within the month. Which, he has never seen before in his career.

This is a developing story, stay with us for updates.