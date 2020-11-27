Gift card spending increases in 2020

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A study by In-Market says shoppers are spending more money on gift cards this year compared to last.
The report says unique purchases of gift cards were 363% higher in September and October of 2020, compared to the same time in 2019.
With gift cards being a more popular choice, experts want to make sure your money is safe.
“The best thing to do with a gift card is to treat it like cash because if you use it, it’s gone and you’re not going to be able to get it back,” said Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia, “that’s why you need to protect it from scammers because if they have it you’ll never see that money again.”
Gift Card Tips from The Better Business Bureau:
- Buy the gift card from a reputable source
- Make sure the bar code hasn’t been tampered with
- Register the gift card when you get one
- If you suspect money is stolen from your gift card call the number on the back of the card to report it
- Use the gift card as soon as possible so you don’t forget about it
- Double check that there aren’t fees for not using it for an extended period of time