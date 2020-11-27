Macon bustles with people, lights, live music for Christmas Light Extravaganza

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Downtown Macon is preparing for the bustling with people, bright lights and live music.
Friday night’s Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza will include a concert performed by Macon Pops.
Bryan Nichols created the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza. He says all guests are required to wear masks and must enter and exit the concert in the designated concert area on Poplar Street between First and Second streets.
“We have added a few things by putting it over the radio station so that if people come down they can listen to 89.3 and hear it on the radio and see the lights without getting out of the car if they choose to,” Nichols said.
Nichols says the free concert will have a stage illuminated by nearly a half-million Christmas lights all along Poplar Street.
“Not just tonight it will be for 35 more nights, four shows a night,” Nichols said. “So 6, 7, 8, and 9.”
Nichols says the event brings people downtown and money to businesses.
Resident Kaylee Strickland says her family loves downtown Macon during the holidays. She says her favorite part is the quality time.
“Spending time with my family, listening to the music, and watching the light,” Strickland said.
Nichols says bring your family out and have a great time.