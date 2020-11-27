Perry encourages residents to shop local for small business Saturday

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Local shops and small business owners are banking on your dollars during small business Saturday.
Downtown Perry retailers on Carroll street encourages people to shop local.
The retailers are offering special holiday promotions and giveaways until December.
Co-owners of MeMe Boutique & Gifts call downtown Perry “a special place to work, visit, and shop.”
“We are the ones donating to all the civic clubs, auctions, and things like that-that are benefitting and being put back into the community and that’s so important,” said Avoly Wainwright, co-owner of Meme Boutique & Gifts. “When you sho[p small you trull putting all of your money back into your community and you’re supporting our families.”
“The families of our small communities depend on the small business support,” said Kimberly Pinckney Co-Owner Meme Boutique & Gifts.
You still have time to Shop Downtown Perry until December 19 for your chance to WIN $200 Downtown Dollars.
You can also drop off your letters and wishlists to Santa at Jones and Company.