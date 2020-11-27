UPDATE (Friday, November 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 27, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  416,303 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 27. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1234 6648.35 38 106
Atkinson 522 6266.51 9 71
Bacon 663 5813.75 20 52
Baker 107 3433.89 6 21
Baldwin 2504 5636.09 69 181
Banks 748 3743.37 11 89
Barrow 3154 3651.18 57 303
Bartow 4416 3986.6 99 362
Ben Hill 936 5623.31 35 95
Berrien 577 2993.36 17 28
Bibb 7287 4789.35 218 945
Bleckley 545 4245.21 30 36
Brantley 538 2801.79 17 45
Brooks 587 3732.43 26 56
Bryan 1434 3664.05 16 101
Bulloch 3290 4140.08 35 151
Burke 995 4453.5 12 94
Butts 876 3479.78 45 62
Calhoun 270 4274.18 11 50
Camden 1738 3223.05 18 84
Candler 580 5352.03 27 46
Carroll 4070 3388.31 82 224
Catoosa 2010 2922.74 29 98
Charlton 689 5199.61 11 34
Chatham 10565 3615.97 202 898
Chattahoochee 1951 18150.53 1 16
Chattooga 1119 4518.29 31 76
Cherokee 9018 3382.38 112 597
Clarke 6618 5099.44 54 274
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9737 3194.16 195 762
Clinch 489 7346.75 13 36
Cobb 26102 3301.59 492 2149
Coffee 2604 6049.9 72 377
Colquitt 2208 4864.19 41 177
Columbia 5339 3365.67 71 225
Cook 758 4347.08 17 67
Coweta 3601 2369.06 68 175
Crawford 223 1823.68 6 28
Crisp 718 3221.32 26 91
Dade 492 3044.18 7 27
Dawson 1109 4104.22 11 100
Decatur 1381 5246.56 41 106
DeKalb 25716 3242.25 435 2588
Dodge 713 3497.67 37 63
Dooly 424 3164.18 18 59
Dougherty 3427 3811.8 198 689
Douglas 4924 3241.48 82 510
Early 612 6031.93 36 45
Echols 259 6525.57 2 10
Effingham 2076 3242.43 32 129
Elbert 920 4856.16 18 78
Emanuel 1276 5630.07 43 94
Evans 521 4875.08 8 47
Fannin 978 3715.81 30 84
Fayette 2629 2236.61 61 150
Floyd 5001 5005.2 77 397
Forsyth 6068 2403.1 61 427
Franklin 1168 5006.64 19 85
Fulton 36968 3363.23 661 2868
Gilmer 1204 3832.32 29 105
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4123 4791.57 110 344
Gordon 3049 5252.46 54 164
Grady 915 3728.61 27 107
Greene 642 3430.04 26 63
Gwinnett 36153 3722.72 492 3111
Habersham 2276 4969.43 80 261
Hall 12247 5935.09 193 1239
Hancock 477 5822.04 46 71
Haralson 873 2841.61 20 41
Harris 950 2736.81 28 98
Hart 717 2746.39 20 79
Heard 286 2312.05 7 19
Henry 7560 3151.76 129 336
Houston 4265 2715.89 104 420
Irwin 413 4378.25 11 42
Jackson 3095 4143.24 51 253
Jasper 278 1957.88 4 22
Jeff Davis 836 5518.88 28 76
Jefferson 947 6184.29 38 94
Jenkins 486 5666.98 34 69
Johnson 464 4802.82 28 69
Jones 737 2577.73 20 60
Lamar 541 2796.3 23 51
Lanier 337 3255.72 7 16
Laurens 2204 4660.01 107 195
Lee 815 2719.3 32 110
Liberty 1474 2381.11 29 126
Lincoln 280 3446.15 8 32
Long 311 1561.64 5 18
Lowndes 5163 4379.95 94 230
Lumpkin 1258 3721.67 19 120
Macon 292 2248.23 14 56
Madison 1001 3317.1 13 74
Marion 220 2652.84 10 24
McDuffie 786 3639.39 20 85
McIntosh 358 2457.61 8 37
Meriwether 634 3016.18 19 85
Miller 346 6002.78 2 20
Mitchell 891 4039.72 48 158
Monroe 897 3235.11 59 97
Montgomery 391 4238.94 9 27
Morgan 580 3030.62 7 47
Murray 1718 4267.16 23 99
Muscogee 6879 3589.81 188 726
Newton 3357 2987.88 106 346
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16421 0 211 729
Oconee 1013 2427.1 35 79
Oglethorpe 494 3241.47 13 49
Paulding 3977 2304.95 75 178
Peach 934 3411.87 28 112
Pickens 1011 3015.21 13 76
Pierce 737 3770.79 26 88
Pike 461 2444.33 12 38
Polk 1993 4583.51 33 166
Pulaski 377 3460.94 24 40
Putnam 896 4094.13 30 76
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 570 3355.7 11 67
Randolph 346 5122.89 30 60
Richmond 9412 4653.88 195 696
Rockdale 2539 2673.76 53 352
Schley 122 2312.8 2 17
Screven 468 3366.91 11 49
Seminole 472 5798.53 12 38
Spalding 1900 2749.24 72 224
Stephens 1491 5663.17 45 147
Stewart 573 9349 17 81
Sumter 1024 3483.11 69 211
Talbot 200 3247.81 8 28
Taliaferro 36 2205.88 0 2
Tattnall 1014 3990.4 19 73
Taylor 274 3443.08 13 35
Telfair 517 3304.78 25 51
Terrell 351 4145.51 32 76
Thomas 1734 3902.68 77 178
Tift 2257 5527.8 67 259
Toombs 1634 6055.66 60 125
Towns 549 4562.07 20 68
Treutlen 329 4817.69 13 33
Troup 3285 4665.27 117 360
Turner 374 4631.01 24 54
Twiggs 247 3054.66 14 57
Union 1054 4160.25 35 111
Unknown 2090 0 1 32
Upson 933 3550.63 71 105
Walker 2534 3640.28 50 116
Walton 2807 2929.63 76 255
Ware 1905 5313.36 71 213
Warren 186 3570.06 6 29
Washington 977 4812.33 20 56
Wayne 1442 4810.84 45 138
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 372 4703.5 18 23
White 1282 4036.78 27 133
Whitfield 7507 7171.93 82 354
Wilcox 286 3253.7 25 56
Wilkes 365 3644.9 7 44
Wilkinson 412 4619.35 18 72
Worth 633 3142.69 35 105
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,619,855 (4,258,413 reported molecular tests; 361,442 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 416,303* (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 34,605 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,746 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, November 27, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

