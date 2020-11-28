UPDATE (Saturday, November 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
17998
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  418,936 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 28. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1230 6626.8 38 106
Atkinson 523 6278.51 9 71
Bacon 665 5831.29 20 52
Baker 107 3433.89 6 21
Baldwin 2518 5667.6 69 181
Banks 753 3768.39 12 89
Barrow 3186 3688.23 57 304
Bartow 4452 4019.1 101 362
Ben Hill 941 5653.35 35 95
Berrien 582 3019.3 17 28
Bibb 7308 4803.15 218 945
Bleckley 547 4260.79 30 36
Brantley 545 2838.25 18 46
Brooks 590 3751.51 26 56
Bryan 1438 3674.27 16 103
Bulloch 3299 4151.41 35 151
Burke 996 4457.97 12 95
Butts 879 3491.7 45 62
Calhoun 272 4305.84 11 50
Camden 1752 3249.02 18 85
Candler 580 5352.03 27 46
Carroll 4095 3409.12 82 224
Catoosa 2038 2963.46 29 98
Charlton 692 5222.25 11 34
Chatham 10605 3629.66 203 899
Chattahoochee 1961 18243.56 2 16
Chattooga 1122 4530.4 31 76
Cherokee 9117 3419.51 113 602
Clarke 6641 5117.16 54 274
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9788 3210.89 195 764
Clinch 489 7346.75 13 36
Cobb 26255 3320.95 493 2154
Coffee 2612 6068.49 72 377
Colquitt 2211 4870.8 41 178
Columbia 5357 3377.02 72 225
Cook 768 4404.43 17 68
Coweta 3620 2381.56 68 176
Crawford 223 1823.68 6 28
Crisp 720 3230.29 26 91
Dade 492 3044.18 7 27
Dawson 1117 4133.82 11 100
Decatur 1382 5250.36 41 106
DeKalb 25853 3259.52 436 2597
Dodge 715 3507.48 37 63
Dooly 425 3171.64 18 60
Dougherty 3431 3816.25 199 690
Douglas 4940 3252.01 82 510
Early 613 6041.79 36 45
Echols 259 6525.57 2 10
Effingham 2088 3261.18 32 132
Elbert 921 4861.44 18 78
Emanuel 1276 5630.07 43 94
Evans 521 4875.08 8 47
Fannin 985 3742.4 30 86
Fayette 2655 2258.73 61 152
Floyd 5027 5031.23 77 400
Forsyth 6154 2437.16 61 429
Franklin 1175 5036.65 19 85
Fulton 37238 3387.8 667 2874
Gilmer 1211 3854.6 29 106
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4138 4809 111 345
Gordon 3059 5269.69 55 164
Grady 915 3728.61 27 107
Greene 642 3430.04 26 63
Gwinnett 36407 3748.87 494 3126
Habersham 2290 5000 80 261
Hall 12314 5967.56 193 1246
Hancock 477 5822.04 46 71
Haralson 877 2854.63 20 41
Harris 952 2742.57 28 98
Hart 723 2769.37 20 79
Heard 288 2328.21 7 19
Henry 7618 3175.94 130 338
Houston 4277 2723.53 104 420
Irwin 415 4399.45 11 42
Jackson 3134 4195.45 51 253
Jasper 279 1964.93 4 22
Jeff Davis 835 5512.28 29 77
Jefferson 950 6203.88 38 94
Jenkins 486 5666.98 34 69
Johnson 465 4813.17 28 69
Jones 742 2595.22 20 60
Lamar 549 2837.65 23 51
Lanier 337 3255.72 7 16
Laurens 2213 4679.04 107 196
Lee 816 2722.63 32 111
Liberty 1480 2390.8 29 126
Lincoln 280 3446.15 8 32
Long 312 1566.66 5 18
Lowndes 5177 4391.83 94 231
Lumpkin 1261 3730.55 19 121
Macon 293 2255.93 14 56
Madison 1009 3343.61 13 74
Marion 220 2652.84 10 24
McDuffie 786 3639.39 20 86
McIntosh 362 2485.07 8 37
Meriwether 635 3020.93 19 85
Miller 350 6072.17 2 20
Mitchell 892 4044.25 48 158
Monroe 904 3260.36 59 97
Montgomery 392 4249.78 9 27
Morgan 582 3041.07 7 47
Murray 1751 4349.12 23 101
Muscogee 6905 3603.37 188 727
Newton 3378 3006.57 106 351
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16759 0 211 730
Oconee 1021 2446.27 35 79
Oglethorpe 498 3267.72 13 49
Paulding 4002 2319.44 76 178
Peach 936 3419.18 28 112
Pickens 1022 3048.02 13 76
Pierce 738 3775.9 26 88
Pike 464 2460.23 12 39
Polk 2002 4604.2 33 166
Pulaski 380 3488.48 24 40
Putnam 902 4121.54 30 77
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 574 3379.25 11 67
Randolph 346 5122.89 30 60
Richmond 9451 4673.16 196 699
Rockdale 2557 2692.71 54 359
Schley 124 2350.71 2 17
Screven 469 3374.1 11 49
Seminole 472 5798.53 12 38
Spalding 1917 2773.84 73 225
Stephens 1498 5689.76 45 148
Stewart 574 9365.31 17 82
Sumter 1031 3506.92 69 211
Talbot 201 3264.05 8 28
Taliaferro 37 2267.16 0 2
Tattnall 1017 4002.2 19 73
Taylor 276 3468.21 13 35
Telfair 518 3311.17 25 51
Terrell 351 4145.51 32 77
Thomas 1736 3907.18 77 179
Tift 2286 5598.82 67 260
Toombs 1639 6074.19 60 125
Towns 549 4562.07 21 69
Treutlen 330 4832.33 13 33
Troup 3293 4676.63 117 361
Turner 374 4631.01 24 54
Twiggs 248 3067.03 14 57
Union 1063 4195.78 35 111
Unknown 2051 0 1 30
Upson 937 3565.86 71 105
Walker 2567 3687.69 50 116
Walton 2835 2958.86 77 255
Ware 1908 5321.73 71 214
Warren 186 3570.06 6 29
Washington 977 4812.33 20 56
Wayne 1458 4864.22 45 139
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 371 4690.86 18 23
White 1290 4061.97 27 134
Whitfield 7597 7257.91 82 358
Wilcox 287 3265.07 25 56
Wilkes 365 3644.9 7 45
Wilkinson 412 4619.35 18 72
Worth 640 3177.44 35 106
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,651,365 (4,289,024 reported molecular tests; 362,341 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 418,936 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 34,724 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,775 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 28, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleWoman killed in shooting marks Macon-Bibb’s 48th homicide of 2020
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!