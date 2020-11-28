Woman killed in shooting marks Macon-Bibb’s 48th homicide of 2020

Bibb County deputies say a 24-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
145
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Saturday death of a 24-year-old woman is Macon-Bibb County’s 48th homicide of the year, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two females arrived at the Medical Center Navicent Health emergency room by private vehicle around 6:00 Saturday morning.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the first female victim, 24-year-old Raiyawna Moser-Powell, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Jones says the second victim, 26-year-old Gabrielle Russell of Macon, is pregnant and listed in stable condition.

Bibb County deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation to determine where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleBibb County Sheriff suspends alcohol sales at Thirsty Turtle
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.