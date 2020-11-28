Woman killed in shooting marks Macon-Bibb’s 48th homicide of 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Saturday death of a 24-year-old woman is Macon-Bibb County’s 48th homicide of the year, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two females arrived at the Medical Center Navicent Health emergency room by private vehicle around 6:00 Saturday morning.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the first female victim, 24-year-old Raiyawna Moser-Powell, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Jones says the second victim, 26-year-old Gabrielle Russell of Macon, is pregnant and listed in stable condition.
Bibb County deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation to determine where the shooting took place.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up