UPDATE (Sunday, November 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
18186
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  420,601 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 29. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1231 6632.19 38 106
Atkinson 524 6290.52 9 72
Bacon 665 5831.29 20 52
Baker 107 3433.89 6 21
Baldwin 2522 5676.6 69 181
Banks 758 3793.41 12 89
Barrow 3206 3711.38 57 304
Bartow 4481 4045.28 101 362
Ben Hill 943 5665.36 35 95
Berrien 585 3034.86 17 28
Bibb 7346 4828.13 218 945
Bleckley 548 4268.58 30 36
Brantley 545 2838.25 18 46
Brooks 592 3764.23 26 56
Bryan 1436 3669.16 16 103
Bulloch 3300 4152.67 35 151
Burke 996 4457.97 12 95
Butts 885 3515.53 45 62
Calhoun 273 4321.67 11 50
Camden 1762 3267.56 18 85
Candler 580 5352.03 27 46
Carroll 4116 3426.6 82 225
Catoosa 2054 2986.72 29 99
Charlton 693 5229.79 11 34
Chatham 10612 3632.06 203 900
Chattahoochee 1974 18364.5 1 16
Chattooga 1126 4546.56 31 76
Cherokee 9147 3430.76 113 605
Clarke 6657 5129.49 54 277
Clay 126 4413.31 3 9
Clayton 9805 3216.46 195 764
Clinch 489 7346.75 13 37
Cobb 26329 3330.31 493 2155
Coffee 2617 6080.11 72 377
Colquitt 2211 4870.8 41 178
Columbia 5372 3386.48 72 225
Cook 768 4404.43 17 68
Coweta 3633 2390.12 68 177
Crawford 228 1864.57 6 28
Crisp 720 3230.29 26 91
Dade 494 3056.55 7 27
Dawson 1121 4148.63 11 100
Decatur 1382 5250.36 41 106
DeKalb 25934 3269.73 436 2598
Dodge 715 3507.48 37 64
Dooly 425 3171.64 18 60
Dougherty 3435 3820.7 199 691
Douglas 4956 3262.54 82 510
Early 615 6061.5 36 45
Echols 259 6525.57 2 10
Effingham 2092 3267.42 32 132
Elbert 925 4882.55 18 78
Emanuel 1278 5638.9 43 94
Evans 521 4875.08 8 47
Fannin 989 3757.6 30 86
Fayette 2674 2274.89 61 153
Floyd 5048 5052.24 77 399
Forsyth 6193 2452.61 61 429
Franklin 1180 5058.08 19 85
Fulton 37351 3398.08 670 2877
Gilmer 1216 3870.52 29 106
Glascock 63 2082.64 2 5
Glynn 4146 4818.3 111 346
Gordon 3070 5288.64 55 165
Grady 917 3736.76 27 107
Greene 643 3435.38 26 63
Gwinnett 36578 3766.48 494 3131
Habersham 2302 5026.2 80 261
Hall 12352 5985.98 193 1247
Hancock 479 5846.45 46 71
Haralson 884 2877.42 20 41
Harris 955 2751.21 28 98
Hart 728 2788.52 20 79
Heard 289 2336.3 7 19
Henry 7644 3186.78 130 338
Houston 4302 2739.45 104 420
Irwin 415 4399.45 11 42
Jackson 3151 4218.21 51 254
Jasper 283 1993.1 4 22
Jeff Davis 836 5518.88 29 77
Jefferson 952 6216.94 38 94
Jenkins 487 5678.64 34 69
Johnson 465 4813.17 28 69
Jones 746 2609.21 20 60
Lamar 553 2858.32 23 51
Lanier 338 3265.38 7 16
Laurens 2221 4695.96 107 198
Lee 819 2732.64 32 111
Liberty 1481 2392.41 29 126
Lincoln 281 3458.46 8 32
Long 314 1576.7 5 18
Lowndes 5205 4415.58 94 231
Lumpkin 1266 3745.34 19 121
Macon 293 2255.93 14 56
Madison 1011 3350.23 13 74
Marion 220 2652.84 10 24
McDuffie 788 3648.65 20 86
McIntosh 362 2485.07 8 37
Meriwether 636 3025.69 19 85
Miller 354 6141.57 2 20
Mitchell 892 4044.25 48 158
Monroe 910 3282 59 97
Montgomery 392 4249.78 9 27
Morgan 585 3056.75 7 48
Murray 1764 4381.41 23 103
Muscogee 6923 3612.77 188 727
Newton 3393 3019.92 106 351
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16995 0 211 730
Oconee 1033 2475.02 35 80
Oglethorpe 500 3280.84 13 49
Paulding 4018 2328.71 76 178
Peach 942 3441.1 28 112
Pickens 1027 3062.93 13 76
Pierce 740 3786.13 26 88
Pike 465 2465.54 12 39
Polk 2009 4620.3 33 167
Pulaski 381 3497.66 24 40
Putnam 903 4126.11 30 78
Quitman 44 1918.05 1 7
Rabun 578 3402.8 11 68
Randolph 346 5122.89 30 60
Richmond 9484 4689.48 196 702
Rockdale 2571 2707.46 54 359
Schley 124 2350.71 2 17
Screven 469 3374.1 11 49
Seminole 476 5847.67 12 38
Spalding 1923 2782.52 73 225
Stephens 1510 5735.34 45 149
Stewart 574 9365.31 17 82
Sumter 1033 3513.72 69 212
Talbot 201 3264.05 8 28
Taliaferro 37 2267.16 0 2
Tattnall 1017 4002.2 19 73
Taylor 276 3468.21 13 35
Telfair 518 3311.17 25 51
Terrell 351 4145.51 32 77
Thomas 1742 3920.69 77 179
Tift 2298 5628.21 67 260
Toombs 1641 6081.61 60 125
Towns 551 4578.69 21 69
Treutlen 331 4846.98 13 34
Troup 3296 4680.89 117 362
Turner 374 4631.01 24 54
Twiggs 249 3079.4 14 57
Union 1065 4203.67 35 111
Unknown 2079 0 1 30
Upson 940 3577.27 71 105
Walker 2581 3707.8 50 117
Walton 2865 2990.17 77 256
Ware 1910 5327.31 71 215
Warren 187 3589.25 6 29
Washington 980 4827.11 20 58
Wayne 1463 4880.9 45 139
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 371 4690.86 18 23
White 1294 4074.56 27 134
Whitfield 7626 7285.62 83 366
Wilcox 288 3276.45 25 56
Wilkes 367 3664.87 7 45
Wilkinson 414 4641.78 18 72
Worth 645 3202.26 35 107
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,665,909 (4,302,927 reported molecular tests; 362,982 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 420,601 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 34,782 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,778 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 29, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

