Freezing cold moves in to start December

Listen to the content of this post:
We have seen a big change in just 24 hours from a rainy day with highs in the 60’s, to a cold and windy day, now with a few snow flurries.
Cold air will continue to filter into Middle Georgia through the rest of the evening and into tomorrow.
Although the sunshine returns tomorrow, highs will be limited to the mid and upper 40’s while maintaining breezy conditions and winds gusting to the 20 mph range.
Overnight lows for the next few nights will continue to fall into the 20’s, which brings us into the hard freeze category.
This brings us to the first night of really having to take cold weather precautions. Listed above are the main precautions to take as we head into this cold spell.
By Thursday a cold front will approach the area, bringing yet another chance for showers to Middle Georgia.
A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we won’t know for certain until later in the week.
Behind the front, we will see a cool down over the weekend. Highs through the start of next week will stay mainly in the mid and upper 50’s.
The good news for the weekend is that rain should subside, so at least it will be sunny and dry.